Open Poll+

An open-source poll app for Slack.
This app is a fork from KazuAlex/openpollslack with additional features.
You can create a poll using a slash command or modal.
All features are available for free and unlimited.
To use:
Type '/poll' in the channel where you want to create a poll
Type '/poll help' for more examples
For more information, please visit the GitHub page below.
Original features:
- Standard poll
- Anonymous answer poll
- Limit the number of responses a user can give to the poll
- Real-time vote results
- Hide or reveal vote results
Additional features: (You can disable any of these by using /poll config)
- Multiple language support
- Allow other members to add their own choices to the poll
- True anonymous poll (Poll creator will not be able to see other users' votes)
- Auto-detect channel to post (When using '/poll' command to create a poll)
- Ability to create a poll in a private channel without adding the bot to that channel via '/poll'
- Auto-detect if the bot is in the channel (When using the shortcut to create a poll)
- Poll UI configurable (Add emojis to choices, rearrange or hide UI elements)
- Schedule/Recurring Poll
Configurations are overridable for each Slack team by using '/poll config'
This app is free and does not collect any information about you or your workspace, except for a token given by Slack during app registration and poll interaction, and information that you submit to create a poll. We only use this data for authentication, creation, and updating of polls.
You can also host this app yourself and reconfigure or disable any additional features you don't want, including adding new languages. If you're not hosting this yourself, please use the '/poll config' command to turn features on or off.
This code is under the GNU GPL license.
You can visit the GitHub ( https://github.com/polppol/openpollslack-i18n.git
)
or the original work's GitHub ( https://github.com/KazuAlex/openpollslack.git
)
if you want more help, to review the code, or to modify and redistribute it.