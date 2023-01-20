Open Poll+

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien This app does not collect any information about you or your workspace except tokens given by Slack during app registration and data provided for poll creation. This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We do not remove data automatically, but you can request a data deletion. We will not making any backup once data is remove.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time. We will not make any backup data for you.

Details zum Daten-Hosting In house, on premise

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no