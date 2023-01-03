Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien 1. The company processes and retains personal information within the period of retention and use of personal information agreed upon when collecting personal information from the information subject or within the period of retention and use of personal information in accordance with laws and regulations. 2. In principle, after the purpose of collecting and using personal information is achieved, the information is destroyed without delay. However, if it is necessary to preserve it in accordance with the provisions of the relevant laws and regulations, the company will keep the member information for a certain period set forth in the relevant laws and regulations as follows. 3. Record on display/advertisement: 6 months (Act on Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, etc.) 4. Records on contract or subscription withdrawal: 5 years (Act on Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, etc.) 5. Records on payment and supply of goods: 5 years (Act on Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, etc.) 6. Records on consumer complaints or dispute handling: 3 years (Act on Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, etc.) 7. Records on collection/processing and use of credit information: 3 years (Credit Information Use and Protection Act) 8. Provision of communication confirmation data: 3 months (Communications Secrets Protection Act)

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten 1. Termination users delete all data after keeping it for 30 days. 2. Human users delete all data after 90 days of storage. If you do not log in for one year, you will be treated as a human and a guide email will be sent on the 332nd day. 3. When the user deletes the response data, it is stored in the backup DB and then completely deleted.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Listovey uses AWS AWS services maintain and update AWS managed policies. You can't change the permissions in AWS managed policies. Services occasionally add additional permissions to an AWS managed policy to support new features. This type of update affects all identities (users, groups, and roles) where the policy is attached. Services are most likely to update an AWS managed policy when a new feature is launched or when new operations become available. Services do not remove permissions from an AWS managed policy, so policy updates won't break your existing permissions. Additionally, AWS supports managed policies for job functions that span multiple services. For example, the ReadOnlyAccess AWS managed policy provides read-only access to all AWS services and resources. When a service launches a new feature, AWS adds read-only permissions for new operations and resources. For a list and descriptions of job function policies, see AWS managed policies for job functions in the IAM User Guide.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Republik Korea

Details zum Daten-Hosting aws cloud (region seoul)

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no