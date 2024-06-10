SnipForm for Slack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
SnipForm will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
SnipForm only keeps data for as long as the user has an account with us.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
SnipForm will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
SnipForm users have the option to delete any usage data from their accounts - they can do this directly from their accounts without contacting support. If they choose to delete their accounts then all their data will be deleted. All deleted data is permanent.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
SnipForm will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
No data is stored offline other than the application's database backups that are done on the hour and kept for a maximum of 2 weeks. SnipForm's application works off a single secure database where everything is stored.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Belgien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosting
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no