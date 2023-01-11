Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no