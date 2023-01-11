Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS