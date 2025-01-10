Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You can request to remove your data at any time via e-mail request to hello@flaree.app. Send your request and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Mobile Reality will remove Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy and terms of service documents
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored durably and securely using AWS Postgres RDS, and daily backups are provided by AWS. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2), and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in Germany.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We host data on the cloud.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no