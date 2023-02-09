We take Data retention policy very seriously. We(easy.jobs) don’t collect any data through our app for Slack we only provide notifications in the Slack workspace. The default retention setting for Notification Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to:

Basically, we store incoming webhook url and access token for make the webhook request. If someone of their company wants to remove this integration from their company, we instantly uninstall this app from their Slack workspace and remove the stored incoming webhook url and access token from our side.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

Customer data is stored redundantly at multiple locations within our hosting provider's data centers to ensure its availability. Our backup and restoration procedures are well-tested and designed to ensure quick recovery from any major disaster. Customer data and our source code are backed up automatically on a nightly basis. In case of any failures with the backup system, our Operations team is alerted and takes necessary actions to resolve the issue. Additionally, our backup procedures are fully tested at least once every 90 days to confirm that our processes and tools are functioning as expected.