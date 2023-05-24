Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Verivu will retain your Personal Data only for as long as necessary for the purposes set out in its Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Verivu will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or when we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten If you wish to be informed what Personal Data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us through hello@verivu.io.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung If you are from the European Economic Area (EEA), Verivu's legal basis for collecting and using the personal information described in this Privacy Policy depends on the Personal Data we collect and the specific context in which we collect it. Verivu may process your Personal Data because: - We need to perform a contract with you - You have given us permission to do so - The processing is in our legitimate interests and it’s not overridden by your rights - For payment processing purposes - To comply with the law

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA, Australien

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