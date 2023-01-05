ARchitect Notifications

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
All Company records, in electronic or hardcopy format, governed by laws, regulatory requirements, industry requirements, or specific business need. In addition, filing systems, storage arrangements, access procedures, retention schedules and destruction procedures must conform to sound business practices, provide safe and secure methods of handling records and prevent the inadvertent or malicious disclosure of confidential information.
ARInsights requires that Company records, regardless of format, must be retained for specific periods of time and then disposed of in accordance with laws, regulatory requirements, industry requirements, or specific business need.
Records retention schedules are an established timetable for maintaining Company records and provide an established retention period as to the length of time a record must be maintained to satisfy the purposes for which it was created, and to fulfill the legal, fiscal, historical, and administrative requirements of the Company and interested agencies.
ARInsights requires that its records be maintained in a consistent and logical manner and be managed so that the Company:
Meets legal standards for protection, storage and retrieval
Protects the privacy of employees, customers, and partners
Optimizes the use of space
Minimizes the cost of record retention
Each Business Owner in conjunction with the legal department is responsible for outlining a records retention schedule for records maintained by their department.
On at least an annual basis media inventories shall be conducted. Media inventories must produce logs and shall include both electronic and hardcopy media.
ARInsights expects all employees to fully comply with any published records retention or destruction policies and schedules, provided that all employees should note the following general exception to any stated destruction schedule: If you believe, or the Company informs you, that Company records are relevant to litigation, or potential litigation (i.e., a dispute that could result in litigation), then you must preserve those records until the Legal Department determines the records are no longer needed. That exception supersedes any previously or subsequently established destruction schedule for those records. If you believe that exception may apply, or have any question regarding the possible applicability of that exception, please contact the Legal Department.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Return of Client Data. Upon thirty (30) days written notice prior to the expiration of the Term, Client may request that Client Data be extracted from any database included in the Products. ARInsights will provide such extracted Client Data to Client in electronic form. In the event that Client terminates this Agreement (other than by reason of Client’s breach), ARInsights will make available to Client an electronic file of Client Data within thirty (30) days of termination notice if Client so requests. ARInsights reserves the right to withhold, remove and/or delete Client Data without notice for any breach, including, without limitation, Client’s non-payment. Upon termination for breach, Client’s right to access or use Client Data immediately ceases, and ARInsights has no obligation to maintain or forward any Client Data. Client acknowledges that ARInsights has no obligation to retain Client Data after termination, and may delete such Client Data at any time after thirty (30) days following termination or expiration of this Agreement.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Client Data. Client may enter its own data and information (“Client Data”) into a database included in the Products. Such Client Data will be confidential and protected from unauthorized access by ARInsights and third parties as provided in Section 19 (Security). Client Data does not include any ARInsights Content or other ARInsights proprietary information. Client owns all right, title and interest in and to such Client Data. Client, not ARInsights, will have sole responsibility for the accuracy, quality, integrity, legality, reliability, appropriateness and copyright of all Client Data, and ARInsights is not be responsible or liable for the deletion, correction, destruction, damage, loss or failure to store any Client Data caused by Client actions.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. Hosting provider is AWS.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no