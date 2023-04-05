Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Turnify App will retain only the necessary data to fulfill its promised features to the users. This is in accordance with GDPR.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Turnify App removes all user data on request. In addition to periodic removal of inactive accounts. This is in accordance with GDPR.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Turnify App securely stores the data it requires to operate. This is in accordance with GDPR.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no