Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The need to retain data varies widely with the type of data. Some data can be immediately deleted and some must be retained until reasonable potential for future need no longer exists. Since this can be somewhat subjective, a retention policy is important to ensure that Beroe's guidelines on retention are consistently applied throughout the organization.
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Beroe will store the customer information(First name, Last name, Business Email ID and Conversations) in secure RDS instance and Secure Mongo Atlas.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS cloud hosted service(RDS).
Mongo Atlas cloud hosted service.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Mongo Atlas
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
GPT-4o
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Data retention is off
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Europe and US
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Europe and US