Worktual will retain the personal data as long as it is necessary for its use. How long we need data depends on what we are using it for, whether that is to provide Services to you, for our own legitimate interests, or so that we can comply regulations and/or with the law. We will actively review the information we hold and when there is no longer a customer, legal or business need for us to hold it, we will either delete it securely or in some cases make it anonymous.

At Worktual, we take seriously our responsibilities to look after your Data and we are committed to protecting your privacy. We will only archive or remove the data provided by the customer to Worktual or collected in accordance with our privacy policy. We may need to retain certain information of the customers for record-keeping purposes and to comply with law and regulations. Customers are entitled to request Worktual to amend, correct, or delete such Data held by Worktual. Where we agree to such request, we will delete the data securely after the security review. Worktual may decline the request to process request and inform their refusal to respond when requests of access to personal data is manifestly unfounded or excessive.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

Any personal Data you submit will be stored and only be retained by Worktual for as long as is necessary for its use. How long we need Data depends on what we are using it for, whether that is to provide Services to you, for our own legitimate interests, or so that we can comply with the law. We will actively review the information we hold and when there is no longer a customer, legal or business need for us to hold it, we will either delete it securely or in some cases make it anonymous. Data security is of great importance to Worktual. We have put in place appropriate physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to safeguard and secure Data collected, including: 1. Encryption and password protection for systems holding Data; 2. Limiting the number of people who have access to the systems; 3. Reviewing Industry security standards to keep up-to-date with the current best practice. We do not sell, rent, lease, or share your data with any other third parties if you do not consent. However, we share some of your personal data with, or obtain personal data from, the following categories: 1. Government authorities and law enforcement when necessary to comply with our legal obligations; 2. Suppliers we work with, to render services adequately; 3. Companies within the group, including affiliates, to provide the best Services to you; 4. Payment card, bank, and fraud management services provider to process payments and prevent fraud, or for debt recovery. We may send data outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) to work with our affiliates and companies of the group, and we will ensure that it is protected in the same was as if it were being used in the EEA. Such recipients are subject to a contract requiring protection of Data to the same standards as required within the EEA.