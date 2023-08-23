Support Love (Notify Me App) is an app that is available on the intercom app store. We send notifications of Intercom events (CSAT ratings/notes/conversations statuses/tickets/etc) to the Slack channel of your choice.Keep your CSAT at :100: by promptly following up on poorly rated conversations, and maintain a high quality of your support experience :boom:How to get started? - Head to our website and sign up for our free trial (No Credit Card Required, Cancel Anytime) :white_check_mark: - Check out our free trial installation stepsThe notifications are, by default, sent in the English language. However, we can customize the language to the one you need. For this, please reach out to our team.Feel free to drop us a message in case you have any questions at supportloveapp@proton.me
Notify Me kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
We don't archive unless requested by the customer.
We delete the data of the customer including the channel webhook, etc once the user deletes the app or when the user requests.
More available on our Privacy Policy (https://notifymeintercom.netlify.app/privacy-policy)
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
supportloveapp@proton.me
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern