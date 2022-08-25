Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Protecting your privacy and securing your data are our highest priorities. We retain your data for the duration of your usage of our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data by submitting a request at any time to support@dealhub.io.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Deleted data will remain in the backup files for 7 days, and after 7 days the backup files will be deleted. The only exception to this is the access logs, which are kept for 24 months, due to the requirements / regulations set by the local data privacy act.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung The storage and backup is encrypted at rest, hosted in Azure. Hourly backup is done for 3 days and daily backup for 7 days. The data is also stored in a DR location (same country using Azure) for BCP.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Frankreich, USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting MS Azure hosing services

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Microsoft

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://dealhub.io/data-processing-addendum/