Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Whimsical complies with our privacy policy available at whimsical.com/privacy. We store the personal information we receive for as long as you use our services or as necessary to fulfill the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws. Unless there is a legal requirement to retain data, we delete personal data in response to user or customer requests.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Whimsical stores customer data in accordance with our privacy policy and terms available at whimsical.com/privacy and https://whimsical.com/terms. We store the personal information we receive for as long as you use our services or as necessary to fulfill the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws. Unless there is a legal requirement to retain data, we delete personal data in response to user or customer requests.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Our data is hosted on AWS and Google Cloud in US data centres.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Google Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no