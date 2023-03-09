Compass is a developer portal that provides a unified real-time representation of the engineering output in one place.
Compass helps you track the things your engineering teams build — we call these components. It naturally complements Jira, which tracks the effort of your engineering teams in building those components.
Atlassian Compass for Slack allows you to share rich component information by simply sending a component link in Slack. Add the Compass app to get component information at-a-glance.
With Atlassian Compass for Slack, you can receive alert notifications, notify your responder teams and collaborate seamlessly with them. You can take quick actions on alerts from within your Slack channels. Here’s everything you can achieve with the Atlassian Compass for Slack:
• View complete information about a Compass component in Slack
• Get notified about alerts in your Slack channels
• Take actions on the alert, like acknowledge alert, unacknowledge alert, close alert, assign it someone, assign it to self, snooze alert, add note to an alert or update priority of an alert.
• Create and delete scorecard summary notification schedules for your Compass team and their owned components.Learn how to connect a new Slack workspace to your Compass instance