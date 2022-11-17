Superglue is a partner engagement solution designed to enhance partner experiences and increase business ecosystem revenue. Superglue tells your partner team who to engage with, when and how. This happens when e.g. a new partner needs to be enabled, when there is a co-selling opportunity with an existing partner, or when a dormant partner should be reactivated. With the Superglue app for Slack installed, users enjoy a seamless experience where they don't need to constantly log into Superglue. Real-time notifications regarding new contacts or tasks are pushed directly into Slack. This includes information about the use case, the assigned partner manager, and details about the person they're interacting with. The integration further enhances convenience by providing a link to the Salesforce contact overview of the person involved. This helps users ascertain whether the interaction aligns with their use case. Additionally, users have three interaction options. Firstly, they can customize messaging; by clicking the provided link, they are taken to Superglue where they can review, customize, and approve the pre-drafted email. Secondly, for standard interactions, users can approve messages directly from Slack. Lastly, users have the option to discard any contact if they deem it necessary. Everything takes place within Slack, with the only need to log into Superglue arising when users want to make changes to their journey or similar tasks. Setting up Superglue is quick and straightforward, integrating with various additional tools next to Slack, such as Salesforce, Crossbeam, and Gmail in under 10 minutes. Users can craft specific engagement journeys from blueprints provided by Superglue, tailored for various use-cases.