AI Profile For Slack

/whois , strengthening connections among remote or distributed teams. Craft profiles with a people-centered approach, designed to help you showcase your strengths, preferred working styles, and other valuable insights. You can easily share them with others in groups, channels, or direct messages just by using
/whois @username command :rocket:.
Highlights of the App:coffee: Automated Coffee Chats based on users' interests and hobbies mentioned in their profiles using AI.:raised_hands: Send praise to colleagues easily through Slack, appreciating everyone efforts in more exciting and engaging way:tada: Automated Celebration Notifications to ensure none of your colleagues' birthdays go unnoticed.:ice_cube: Watercooler Conversations: Spark engaging team connections with selected topics and AI-generated questions.:white_check_mark: Discover Colleagues: Search colleagues' profiles by hobbies, interests, and more.
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