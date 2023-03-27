Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Our policy is to retain user data solely for the purpose of delivering our services. If there is no legitimate reason for us to keep user data, we will delete it within a month. However, data that must be kept by law, such as payment data for tax purposes, will be retained as long as necessary and no longer.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
To request deletion of user data, please send an email to: support@polite.pro
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored in our hosting provider’s data centers. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures. Data is automatically backed up nightly.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We use cloud based hosting
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter