Introducing the revolutionary app for Slack that will change the way you communicate forever! With cutting-edge AI technology, you can now revise your messages with ease, ensuring that your communications are always polished and professional. Say goodbye to embarrassing typos and grammatical errors, and hello to clear, concise messaging that makes an impact.

The Polite app for Slack is designed with simplicity in mind, making it easy for every user to utilize its powerful features. Polite strives to offer valuable responses, but it's crucial to acknowledge that occasional inaccuracies may occur since the responses are generated by ChatGPT, a large language model. Don't wait any longer, elevate your messaging game today!

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