Qonto requests

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Qonto receives information from our customers, both directly and indirectly and collects and processes and stores them only as long as necessary for the different purposes pursued by us and to comply with our legal obligations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Qonto receives information from our customers, both directly and indirectly and collects and processes and stores them only as long as necessary for the different purposes pursued by us and to comply with our legal obligations. Qonto's personal data deletion process (or archiving with anonymization) is automatically implemented internally once the various retention periods (defined in our privacy policy) have expired. Personal data is also deleted by Qonto when we receive specific requests for deletion at our dpo@qonto.com address.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The personal data we collect and process in one of our offices in Europe (Paris, Milan, Berlin, Barcelona, Belgrade) are stored on the servers of our data storage provider Amazon AWS in the European Union, Germany.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
The personal data we collect and process in one of our offices in Europe (Paris, Milan, Berlin, Barcelona, Belgrade) are stored on the servers of our data storage provider Amazon AWS in the European Union, Germany.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no