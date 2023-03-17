Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Personal Information: We will retain your personal information, such as your Slack user ID, name, email address, and Slack organization, for as long as you continue to use our Service and for a reasonable period thereafter to fulfill our legal and business obligations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The data stored by us will be deleted as soon as they are no longer required for their intended purpose and no legal obligations to retain data conflict with the deletion. If the data are not deleted because they are required for other and legally permissible purposes, their processing is restricted, i.e. the data are blocked and not processed for other purposes. This applies, for example, to data that must be retained for commercial or tax law reasons.
Respecting your control over your personal data, if you wish to have your data removed from our systems, please email us at support@asktaiga.ai. Upon receiving your request, we will initiate the process of removing your data from our active databases. We are committed to securely deleting your data from our records.
For more information about data handling and security, please review our complete Privacy Policy at https://asktaiga.ai/privacy-policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store your information, such as your Slack user ID, name, email address, and Slack organization, in accordance with GDPR in data centers in Germany. We don't store your conversations. The messages you send to our Service will be shared with OpenAI.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter