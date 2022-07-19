Otter.ai | AI Meeting Assistant

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter