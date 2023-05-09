1up’s integration for Slack provides real-time, AI-powered answers to RFPs and Security Questionnaires. This 1up-powered, automated Q&A experience allows you to save time by quickly delivering accurate answers using sources you trust. What You’ll Need

A Slack channel where you want to use 1up. For example, a Sales Enablement channel.

Admin privileges in Slack. You may need a Help Desk or IT Admin to approve the 1up integration for Slack. How the 1up Integration for Slack Works

1up’s integration for Slack automatically answers questions about your company's products, policies, and processes. If a teammate messages a question mentioning “@1up”, they will receive an AI-generated answer. If no good answer is available, 1up will save the unanswered question to the Q&A tab in your 1up Knowledge Base. You can then enter an answer to the question which 1up will reference when similar questions are asked in the future. How to Enable the 1up Integration for Slack

1. Head over to the Q&A Tab in your 1up dashboard.

2. Click the Add to Slack button – this will redirect you to Slack.

3. Next, click Allow to grant the 1up integration access.

4. Finally, add 1up to any channel by saying mentioning @1up. Pricing

1up's integration for Slack is included with the 1up service. Note: 1up leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate responses. Answers are generated using the information you add to your 1up knowledge base; 1up may occasionally generate inaccurate or insufficient responses. The information in your 1up knowledge base never leaves 1up - no models are trained using it, and your data remains private and secure.