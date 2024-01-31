AskAI Ltd. retains all uploaded data in accordance with the GDPR principles. We only collect data required for our service and that’s required for you to use My AskAI. We don’t share your data with any 3rd party that isn’t core to our service, e.g. Pinecone (Secure data storage for your uploads), OpenAI (AI models used to process your uploads and answer questions on your content), Google Analytics (allows us to improve our services). We only keep this data for as long as you want us to and we anonymise it wherever possible. We keep information about you and your account until you ask us to delete it. We’ll only keep this information for as long as you’re a customer and using our service. If you’d like us to export or delete any data about you, you can always email us. We automatically delete your uploaded files after they’ve been ‘embedded’ (processed by OpenAI), however content from them is kept so we can return references to your AskAI answers. This content is encrypted and stored in an isolated container. The original file is deleted though. We make every effort to keep all your data up to date and to make it as easy as possible for you to update, amend or remove any data we hold about you or your account. More details can be found here: