Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Sage will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Customer Data will be retained indefinitely to maintain user track records and allow long-range forecasting.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Sage will archive Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Contact us and we will fully remove your Customer Data within 2 weeks.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Sage will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Customer Data is stored securely in a cloud-hosted Digital Ocean database.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted in a Digital Ocean managed database.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Digital Ocean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no