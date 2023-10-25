Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien GameB Ventures Inc., the company behind Zapdroid, is committed to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all electronic protected data. This data retention policy outlines our guidelines for retaining and deleting data. 1. Purpose: To ensure that necessary records and documents are adequately protected and maintained, while records that are not needed are disposed of at the appropriate time. 2. Scope: This policy applies to data held by Zapdroid, including user data, system logs, databases, backup data, and metadata. Personal data that is collected is name, and slack team ID of the user. Optionally if you integrate a 3rd party app, we will save necessary auth tokens linked under your profile. For admin accounts that choose to upgrade to a paid version, we will save payment info including name and location of the payer. 3. Duration: We typically retain user data for a period of two years. After this period, the data is safely and securely erased. 4. Right to Erasure: Users of Zapdroid have the right to request erasure of their personal data at any time. 5. Backup Process: Backups of user data are created periodically to prevent loss of data. Backup data will be retained for 30 days. 6. Data Destruction: Once the retention timeframe has expired, GameB Ventures Inc. will ensure data is destroyed in a manner that prevents its recovery. 7. Compliance: We abide by GDPR and other relevant data protection and privacy laws. 8. Reviews and Updates: This policy will be reviewed annually and updated as necessary. To learn more about our data practices, please contact hi@zapdroid.io.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten 1. Purpose: This policy specifies the procedures for data archiving and data removal to ensure information is managed consistent with our data retention policy and legislative requirements. 2. Scope: It applies to all user data held or controlled by Zapdroid and GameB Ventures Inc. 3. Archiving: Depending on its type and importance, user data held by Zapdroid may be archived after a certain period. Archiving data involves moving it to a secure and cost-effective environment, where it remains accessible if needed in the future. However, the archived data will not be actively used for regular operations. 4. Access to Archived Data: Access to archived data is restricted to authorized personnel only, ensuring data integrity throughout its lifecycle. 5. Removal: Users may request the removal of their personal data at any point. Unless restricted by law, all data associated with the user will be securely deleted from our systems within 30 days of receiving a verified request. This can be done by contacting hi@zapdroid.com 6. Automatic Removal: In accordance with our data retention policy, data exceeding the retention limit of two years will be removed automatically from our systems, unless required to be retained under specific regulations. 7. Secure Deletion: Data removal will ensure complete and irreversible erasure of data, so it cannot be reconstructed or retrieved. 8. Exception Handling: In certain cases, due to legal or operational requirements, we may need to retain or restore data beyond the regular retention limit. For any inquiries about our data practices, email hi@zapdroid.io.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung 1. Purpose: To govern the monitoring, maintenance, and protection of data stored within our systems and network. 2. Scope: The data storage policy applies to all information and records held or controlled by Zapdroid and GameB Ventures Inc. 3. Storage and Use: Data is stored and used as per GDPR and any other necessary data protection laws. We store data only for the length necessary to fulfil stated purposes, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. 4. Data Protection: Robust measures are in place to prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction of data. All data is stored in secure servers and only authorized personnel have access. 5. User Rights: Users of Zapdroid have rights to their data. They can access, edit, delete, and restrict processing of their personal data, subject to certain conditions. 6. Offsite Storage & Backup: Backups of important data are stored on a secure offsite location to prevent any data loss due to onsite physical damages or system failure. 7. Encryption: All sensitive data is encrypted in transit and at rest, using up-to-date security protocols. 8. Audit: Regular audits are performed to ensure compliance with this policy and to detect any potential data breaches. 9. Updates: This policy is subject to periodic review and amendments to ensure it reflects the company’s current data storage practices and legal requirements. For more information about our data storage practices, please contact hi@zapdroid.io.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA