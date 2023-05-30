Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien The time period for which MentorcliQ keeps information varies according to what the information is used for (e.g., for the life of the engagement and until returned to the client). In some cases there are legal requirements to keep information for a minimum period and, on the other hand, to delete information after a certain period of time. Unless there is a specific legal requirement for MentorcliQ to keep the information, MentorcliQ will keep for so long as it is necessary for the purpose for which it was collected or for such other purposes for which consent has been obtained or MentorcliQ is otherwise permitted or authorized by law to use the Personal Information.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You have the right to request that we delete any of your Personal Information that we collected from you and retained, subject to certain exceptions. Given the type of Personal Information we collect, for requests to delete Personal Information collected, we will have the requestor provide at least two pieces of information so that we may verify the requestor’s identity to a reasonable degree of certainty. We are required to retain the requests to delete for a period of 12 months as part of our record-keeping obligations. If we are unable to verify a request, to the extent possible, that request will be treated as a request to opt-out and afforded rights associated with that request right as described in more detail below. Once we receive and confirm your verifiable consumer request, we will delete (and direct our service providers to delete) your Personal Information from our records, unless an exception applies. A deletion request may be denied, in full or in part as allowed by law.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung MentorcliQ maintains physical, electronic and administrative safeguards to protect Personal Information from loss, misuse and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration and destruction. At the server/hosting level: MentorcliQ utilizes Google Cloud as our underlying data hosting provider. Google Cloud data centers have industry leading physical security. Google data centers feature a layered security model, including safeguards like custom-designed electronic access cards, alarms, vehicle access barriers, perimeter fencing, metal detectors, and biometrics. The data center floor features laser beam intrusion detection. They are ISO compliant, and hold numerous other certifications. Secure cables throughout the data centers connect the CCTV equipment. Cameras record on site via digital video recorders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The surveillance records are retained for up to 30 days based on activity. Authorized access throughout the business operations and data centers is restricted based on zones and the individual’s job responsibilities

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting US-Based Google Cloud's Council Bluffs, Iowa, USA site

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud Platform