Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Detailed policy mentioned in this url https://kitesuite.com/privacy-policy/
We collect personal information that users provide to us.
1) Personal Information Provided by user: names,phone numbers,email addresses,mailing addresses,job titles,usernames,passwords,contact
preferences,contact or authentication data,billing addresses,debit/credit card numbers
2) Payment Data: We may collect data necessary to process your payment. All payment data is stored by stripe. You may find their privacy notice link(s) here: https://stripe.com/en-in/privacy.
3) Social Media Login Data
4) Geolocation Information
5) Mobile Device Data
6) Push Notifications
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Detailed policy mentioned in this url https://kitesuite.com/privacy-policy/
Based on the applicable laws of your country, you may have the right to request access to the personal information we collect from you, change that information, or delete it. To request to review, update, or delete your personal information, please contact our privacy management team:
By email: data@kitesuite.com
By courier or postal email: KiteSuite LLC Privacy manager
D-199 5th Floor, Phase 8B
Mohali, Punjab 160055
India
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Detailed policy mentioned in this url https://kitesuite.com/privacy-policy/
We have implemented appropriate and reasonable technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, despite our safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so we cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorized third parties will not be able to defeat our security and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from our Services is at your own risk. You should only access the Services within a secure environment.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Indien, USA, Vereinigtes Königreich
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no