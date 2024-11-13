Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Retention Period: Harriet will hold customer data for a period of 5 years from the date of transaction or the last interaction with the customer, unless there is a legal requirement to keep it for a longer period. Data Use: The data retained will only be used for purposes consented to by the customer, such as improving services, customer support, and compliance with legal obligations. Exception Handling: In case of certain circumstances such as legal disputes or ongoing investigations, Harriet may retain data beyond the normal retention period. Policy Review: Harriet reviews and updates this data retention policy regularly, in accordance with changes in laws and regulations, and will communicate any changes to customers in a timely manner.