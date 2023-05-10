Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
A51 / DigThisData does not read or maintain any Slack data. This app simply pushes notifications to Slack. Data input by any account holder is the sole property of the account holder and will be removed upon cancellation of account.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
A51 / DigThisData will remove any stored webhook and app configurations as requested by the client. By doing so, communications with 3rd party services will cease to operate.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Through DigThisData, we and third parties use “cookies” and collect certain personal data, namely, usage data, email address, first name and last name (the “Personal Data”). We obtain the Personal Data from you, the User, and/or it is collected automatically when you use the DigThisData. Any use of cookies – or of other tracking tools – by this Application or by the owners of third party services used by this Application, unless stated otherwise, serves to identify Users and remember their preferences, for the sole purpose of providing the service required by the User. Users are responsible for any Personal Data of third parties obtained, published or shared through the Application and confirm that they have the third party's consent to provide such Personal Data to A51.
Processing and Use of Personal Data Collected
The Personal Data concerning the User is collected to allow A51 to provide its services, as well as for the following purposes:
Registration and authentication
Contacting the User for announcements or support regarding the Application
Application Analytics
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
DigitalOcean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no