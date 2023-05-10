Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

Through DigThisData, we and third parties use “cookies” and collect certain personal data, namely, usage data, email address, first name and last name (the “Personal Data”). We obtain the Personal Data from you, the User, and/or it is collected automatically when you use the DigThisData. Any use of cookies – or of other tracking tools – by this Application or by the owners of third party services used by this Application, unless stated otherwise, serves to identify Users and remember their preferences, for the sole purpose of providing the service required by the User. Users are responsible for any Personal Data of third parties obtained, published or shared through the Application and confirm that they have the third party's consent to provide such Personal Data to A51. Processing and Use of Personal Data Collected The Personal Data concerning the User is collected to allow A51 to provide its services, as well as for the following purposes: Registration and authentication Contacting the User for announcements or support regarding the Application Application Analytics