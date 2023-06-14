Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
ChatScopeAI retains data to improve the quality of responses while your account is active. Specific retention guidelines are:
Messages: If you uninstall the connection with Slack, cached message data will be deleted after 90 days. Otherwise, the data will be retained to provide a better user experience.
Other data: This is kept while the service is active or if uninstalled, to maintain an active environment should you return to the service. It will be removed only upon request.
Data deletion: If you want to request the deletion of your data, you can send an email to labs@datascope.io.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
1.Data storage: All data is securely stored and only accessible by authorized personnel.
2. Data review: Regularly reviewed to determine necessity, with removal or anonymization of unnecessary data.
3. Deletion upon request: Data can be deleted or anonymized upon user request to labs@datascope.io.
4. Compliance: Policies align with relevant legislation and regulations on data privacy and security.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
1.Storage location: Data may be stored and processed in the United States or other countries where ChatScope AI or its affiliates maintain facilities.
2. Security measures: We strive to use commercially acceptable means of protecting user data, with appropriate technical measures in place.
3. Breach response: Prompt action taken to mitigate any security breach impact, with notification to relevant parties as required by law.
By following these policies, ChatScope AI aims to maintain compliance with applicable laws and regulations while ensuring users' data privacy and providing clear information on data usage, retention, and removal. This also aligns with the commitment to retain data only as necessary to provide and improve the service and respond to user requests.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no