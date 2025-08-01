Teleskope Enterprise Data Protection

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Teleskope, Inc. shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to comply with specific legal, contractual, and regulatory requirements, as well as achieve data minimization. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data archiving is subject to the following protection and archiving requirements. Physical (e.g., paper) records must be archived in secured storage (onsite or offsite) and clearly labeled in archive boxes naming the data owner. Electronic records must be archived with strict access controls depending on data sensitivity appropriate to secure the confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of the information as defined in this policy. The default archiving period of data shall be one (1) year or a period to comply with specific legal, contractual, and regulatory requirements, as well as achieve data minimization or an approved exception permits a longer or shorter period. Exceptions must be requested by the data owner by emailing support@teleskope.ai

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is stored in accordance with Teleskope's Privacy Policy. Teleskope never stores any chat data transmitted through slack, only metadata and employee user data, such as channel names, employee usernames and emails, as well as what types of data were detected in each channels.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.teleskope.ai/subprocessors