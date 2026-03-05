Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We will retain user data as long as a user has an account.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We will remove user data, when a user deletes his/her account and request deletion of all activity information.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Our bot for Slack adheres to the principle of data minimization, storing only the necessary information required for its operation. Any data collected is retained for a limited period, after which it is securely deleted. We prioritize data security, employing robust encryption and access controls. We maintain transparency about our data practices, informing users about the data we collect, its use, and retention period. Lastly, we uphold users' rights to access and request deletion of their data, ensuring compliance with legal standards, including GDPR.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland, USA

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.getdot.ai/legal

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) openai gpt4o

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM By default, OpenAI retains API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, after which the data is deleted unless legally required to be kept longer

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung OpenAI maintains control and custody of data processed through their API services, securely storing it on their own infrastructure