Fortra's Digital Guardian

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The client’s Analytics and Reporting (ARC) tenant will have its Live Data Retention Defaults configured according to guidelines outlined in the applicable Master Software as a Service Agreement for the purchased Service. Increases to this default will be made based on the client’s retention requirements and purchased storage volumes. Any purchased storage amount will be outlined in the DG Order Schedule.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Digital Guardian uses Digital Guardian’s Archive & Restore functionality for all SaaS environments, Archive & Restore provides playback functionality for investigations of events greater than the DGMC or ARC retention settings as outlined in the applicable Master Software as a Service Agreement for the purchased Service. The main objective of this capability is to provide Archive & Restore with playback functionality of SaaS environment metadata using an ARC tenant instance so that selected archives can be restored and played back for targeted investigations without any disruption of the production environments.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Digital Guardian will maintain daily backups of Client’s Digital Guardian data for disaster recovery purposes as outlined in the applicable Master Software as a Service Agreement for the purchased Service. Scheduled backup procedures take full SQL backups of all Digital Guardian databases as well as Bundle Archive repositories generated by Client’s DGMC. Digital Guardian strives to maintain fault tolerant system architectures to protect DGMC data against accidental data loss due to hardware or system failure.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no