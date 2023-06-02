AI Pitch Deck Generator

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than 10 years.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
PitchBob remove data by request on hi@pitchbob.io
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
GPT4
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Default settings. No additional settings for data storage were made
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
We do not use data tenancy
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
We don't use