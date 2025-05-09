BackEngine is the product for customer-obsessed teams. BackEngine analyzes all customer conversations across existing communication channels including calls, emails and more, to give you a complete view of the account and allow you to grow NRR. BackEngine listens to customer communications, gives you a 20,000 foot view across your accounts, and helps you identify what to act on. We surface customer insights including what's working, what needs attention, and what’s trending across your accounts so that you can spend your time wisely. BackEngine uses AI to analyze communications and generate insights. Generated summaries may occasionally contain inaccuracies and should be reviewed as part of your decision-making process.