Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
BackEngine retains customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with our agreements with customers, unless required by law to dispose of data earlier or retain it longer.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
BackEngine disposes of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the customer's agreement with BackEngine. We may retain data necessary for legal obligations, dispute resolution, and enforcing agreements.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. We generate a unique encryption key for each customer, and customers can revoke their encryption key at any time, rendering associated data unusable.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Our infrastructure is hosted in North American AWS data centers.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
We use enterprise-tier models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
All data processed by LLMs follows our standard data retention policies.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Customer data processed using our AI features will not be used to train machine learning models, except as expressly described in the OpenAI and Anthropic terms and conditions.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
We currently process all data in the United States.