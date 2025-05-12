Top Story Turtle

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien The News Movement does not store any user data, the only data stored is the workspace information for sending messages to the user.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten The News Movement does not store any user data. Any information related to the workspace is removed upon uninstallation.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We store only minimal workspace metadata (like workspace ID and tokens) needed for app functionality. No user-generated content or personal data is stored. All data is encrypted and used solely to support the Slack integration.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) gpt-3.5-turbo-0125

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM We do not use any Slack conversation data to train AI models. All data is processed ephemerally and not retained after the analysis is complete.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung No user data is retained by the LLM service after processing.