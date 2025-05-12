Top Story Turtle

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The News Movement does not store any user data, the only data stored is the workspace information for sending messages to the user.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The News Movement does not store any user data.
Any information related to the workspace is removed upon uninstallation.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store only minimal workspace metadata (like workspace ID and tokens) needed for app functionality. No user-generated content or personal data is stored. All data is encrypted and used solely to support the Slack integration.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
gpt-3.5-turbo-0125
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We do not use any Slack conversation data to train AI models. All data is processed ephemerally and not retained after the analysis is complete.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
No user data is retained by the LLM service after processing.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All data is processed in US data centers. No data is transferred outside of these regions.