Praising a team member when they do something special is important. So why not make it fun? Shout Out allows you to show your appreciation by rewarding a team member with an emoji (of your choosing). Every sent emoji is then counted and displayed in various ways including a customisable leaderboard. Just make sure you don't give them away too easily because there's a daily limit! How it works

1. Everyone gets a limited number of emoji to send each day. The emoji and daily limit is completely customisable.

2. You reward another user with your chosen emoji like this: @shoutout @username Great job today! Couldn't have done it without you. :emoji:

3. Shout Out sends you and the recipient a notification and updates the leaderboard, giverboard, and statistics.