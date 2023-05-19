Kudos ⚡ by Deel

Kudos :clap: and shoutouts :speaking_head_in_silhouette: are an important part of every organization's culture - giving teammates praise and recognition helps to boost morale and camaraderie. :heart: The issue, however, is that these shoutouts often happen informally in Slack where it’s hard to measure or report on them. Sometimes they get lost in the void... Enter Kudos :zap: by Deel. This plugin centralizes kudos for organizations in a way that it becomes easier to report on them at a team or individual level down the road, which is critical when conducting performance reviews or discussions about a person’s career growth. Deel Engage is used by 4,000+ teams in 100+ countries :earth_africa:, including companies like GitLab, Webflow, Docker, Toptal, AngelList and Miro. Kudos :zap: by Deel is perfect for startups, companies with a distributed workforce, or any organization looking to centralize and better track shoutouts within their Slack workspace.