User data will be stored at all times while Meetup is installed to a workspace. When uninstalling Meetup from a workspace, all user and workspace data relevant to that installation will be securely and irreversibly deleted.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

If you would like to request access to or deletion of your data. Please send an email to support@bryllyant.com. Include your contact information, information to identify your data, and reason for the request and we will get back to you as soon as possible.