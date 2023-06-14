Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien User data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “archived” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Archived account data will be retained indefinitely. Users that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually or via the API prior to closing their account. If a user account is involuntarily suspended, there will be features which the account will be inaccessible but can be accessed if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations. If a user wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use. After three billing cycles the suspended account will be closed and the data will enter the “archived” state.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Before we can delete any personal data, we will verify the identity of the individual making the request. We will only accept requests from the individual who owns the data, or from someone who is authorized to act on their behalf. Once we have verified the identity of the individual making the request, we will delete all personal data associated with their account. This includes any data stored in our systems, backups, and archives. We will also notify any third-party services that we have shared the individual’s data with, and request that they delete the data as well.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We will only retain personal data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected or to be in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. Once the data is no longer needed or is not required to be stored under an applicable regulation, we will securely delete it from our systems. We take data security seriously, and have implemented appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect personal data from unauthorized access, loss, or theft. All personal data will be securely deleted using industry-standard data wiping techniques.