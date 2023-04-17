Summize is the leading, lightweight platform for contracts that provides a missing link between legal and tech. With our instant summaries we bring a fresh approach, helping in-house legal teams, law firms, and SMEs understand, manage, and review contracts their way. We work alongside lawyers, rather than forcing them to change their habits, because we believe tech should be there to assist, not replace. Don’t just review it, Summize it. Summize Assistant (US) is specifically for our customers who reside in our US datacenter. The Summize Assistant in Slack is your automated communication between legal and commercial users. Contract creation and review cycles are faster, more consistent, and more efficient. Install it to allow business users to create contracts based on templates you design and upload contracts for you to review. What is Summize Create in Slack? Summize Create in Slack is used to create contracts such as NDAs using a native chat experience which is set up and controlled by the Legal team. Enhance speed and compliance on your pre-signature contracts by empowering business users to self-serve via an intuitive Q&A style experience within Slack. Just type 'create' to get started. What is Summize Review in Slack? Summize Review in Slack is used to submit a contract to the Legal team for review. Legal and business users can collaborate in familiar tools, with first pass contract reviews executed in <5 minutes. As the legal front door, Summize makes contract reviews faster and consistent via Slack. Just type 'review' to get started.