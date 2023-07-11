With Ask Skift for Slack, now you can get answers from Ask Skift from the convenience of your Slack workplace. Ask questions from within the Ask Skift messages tab or tag @Ask Skift in any channel. Skift is the authoritative source on the travel business, and Ask Skift is a new way for readers to engage better with our breadth of knowledge. Ask Skift is our latest experimentation with AI, creating products travel professionals rely on. It has been 'trained' with news stories, Skift Research reports, Airline Weekly issues, Skift Live events, and more from the past 11 years to the present to answer many questions about the travel industry. Ask a question and better understand the business of travel with Skift’s new AI chatbot. Ask Skift utilizes OpenAI's Language Model (LLM), which, like all AI-based systems, may occasionally generate responses that could be inaccurate.