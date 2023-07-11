Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data (organization ID, channel ID, and securely encrypted bot token) is retained on Skift's server as long as the organization has the app installed. When user uninstalls app, all associated data is deleted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Procedure for handling requests for data deletion: email request to infosecurity@skift.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Skift stores the following information: install name, team ID, bot ID, encrypted bot token, and the ID of the channel where the bot posts updates.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no