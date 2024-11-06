Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain data as is necessary to maintain operation of the AnswerHub. This includes the user IDs and questions/answers provided by users in the Web Interface.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We will remove any user data upon request from an admin of an AnswerHub account.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We will store any essential user data indefinitely, as long as the AnswerHub account associated with this user data remains active.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Meta Llama 3 hosted on Groq
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Groq, Inc will not retain your personal information longer than is allowable by United States law.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Groq, Inc operates in the United States, and all personal information processed through its services, including data from LLM interactions, is stored and managed within the United States.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Groq, Inc and its websites are located in the United States, and Groq, Inc processes and stores all Personal Information in the United States.