Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
At GroupSync, we are committed to protecting the privacy and security of our users' data. Our data governance practices ensure that all data is handled responsibly and in compliance with applicable data protection laws. GroupSync will retain customer data only for as long as necessary to provide the services to our customers. This period may extend to the duration of the customer's active use of our app and a reasonable period thereafter to comply with our legal obligations or to resolve disputes. Unless otherwise required by law, customer data will be retained for a maximum period of 12 months after the end of the subscription or the last active use.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When GroupSync data is requested to be deleted, we will delete all customer data within 30 days and provide confirmation to the customer.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All customer data is stored on secure servers, and we employ a variety of physical, electronic, and procedural safeguards to protect against unauthorized access to data. We regularly review and update our data storage practices to comply with industry standards and legal requirements.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no