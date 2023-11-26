Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Stomio, Inc. shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use. Customer Data: Up to 60 days after contract termination (unless specific client agreement is in place) Security and system event and Security Event log data, network data flow: 1 year Security Policies: 1 year after archive Database backups: 1 year

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. Stomio, Inc. shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet Stomio, Inc. requirements for secure data disposal shall be used for storage and processing of restricted or confidential data. Stomio, Inc. shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of, disposal. Confidential and Restricted hardcopy materials shall be shredded or otherwise disposed of using a secure method. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be collected, used and retained only for as long as the company has a legitimate business purpose. PII shall be securely deleted and disposed of following contract termination in accordance with company policy, contractual commitments and all relevant laws and regulations. PII shall also be deleted in response to a verified request from a consumer or data subject, where the company does not have a legitimate business interest or other legal obligation to retain the data.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Policy Stomio, Inc. classifies data and information systems in accordance with legal requirements, sensitivity, and business criticality in order to ensure that information is given the appropriate level of protection. Data owners are responsible for identifying any additional requirements for specific data or exceptions to standard handling requirements. Information systems and applications shall be classified according to the highest classification of data that they store or process. Data Classification To help Stomio, Inc. and its employees easily understand requirements associated with different kinds of information, the company has created three classes of data. Confidential Highly sensitive data requiring the highest levels of protection; access is restricted to specific employees or departments, and these records can only be passed to others with approval from the data owner, or a company executive. Example include: - Customer Data - Personally identifiable information (PII) - Company financial and banking data - Salary, compensation and payroll information - Strategic plans - Incident reports - Risk assessment reports - Technical vulnerability reports - Authentication credentials - Secrets and private keys - Source code - Litigation data Restricted Stomio, Inc. proprietary information requiring thorough protection; access is restricted to employees with a "need-to-know" based on business requirements. This data can only be distributed outside the company with approval. This is default for all company information unless stated otherwise. Examples include: - Internal policies - Legal documents - Meeting minutes and internal presentations - Contracts - Internal reports - Slack messages - Email Public Documents intended for public consumption which can be freely distributed outside Stomio, Inc.. Examples include: - Marketing materials - Product descriptions - Release notes - External facing policies

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes