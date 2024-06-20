Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We host our data in the cloud at AWS data centers
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no