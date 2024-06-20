Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting We host our data in the cloud at AWS data centers

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://goodtime.io/subprocessors