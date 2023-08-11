Memo - Confirm Read

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store only the necessary data required for the bot to work in our databases. This includes cache'ing some Slack responses.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter