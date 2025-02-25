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You have a right to access personal information we hold about you. Whenever you use our Websites or Services, we strive to make sure that the Personal Information is correct. If that information is wrong, we give you ways to update it quickly or to delete it – unless we have to keep that information for legitimate business or legal purposes. When updating your Personal Information, we may ask you to verify your identity before making any changes. We may reject requests that are unreasonably repetitive, require disproportionate technical effort (for example, developing a new system or fundamentally changing an existing practice), risk the privacy of others, or would be extremely impractical (for instance, requests concerning information residing on backup systems). Where we can provide information access and correction, we will do so for free, except where it would require a disproportionate effort. Because we protect information from accidental or malicious destruction, even after information is deleted from Databook Services, it may not be immediately deleted from Databook’s servers. If you prefer Databook to not sell or share your information: Submit a request on the web form or email us at privacy@trydatabook.com.