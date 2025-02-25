Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Databook shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
Please consult https://databook.com/privacy-policy or contact us directly for more information.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Databook shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
Please consult https://databook.com/privacy-policy or contact us directly for more information.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Databook shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. App related Data (e.g., Slack User to Databook User mapping) is stored on AWS in the United States.
Please consult https://databook.com/privacy-policy or contact us directly for more information.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI gpt-4o, Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Databook retains data as needed for business, regulatory, or contractual purposes. Customer data is kept up to 30 days post-contract unless stated otherwise. System logs are retained for 18 months before secure disposal or archiving.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
We use a multi-tenant architecture with logical data isolation to keep customer data separate and secure. Data is accessible only within the same tenant, with strict controls preventing cross-tenant access.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Customer data is stored and processed in US-based data centers (US-East, US-West). We comply with GDPR, CCPA, and use SCCs for cross-border transfers. Our third-party providers, like AWS, adhere to strict data residency regulations and certifications.