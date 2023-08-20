Sidekick regularly backs up customer data per Data Backup Policy. By default, Sidekick stores its customer's data indefinitely. We might choose to delete the customer’s data at any point after the customer contract ends for efficiency reasons. Customers have an option to request their data to be deleted from Our servers.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

Customer's have an option to request their data to be removed. For the data removal request, the customer should not have an active account and should first de-activate their Sidekick account by removing all dependent applications and cease the use of platform for atleast 60 days. To request removal, customer can email us as contact@trysidekick.com. We may not always be able to delete all of the data due to technical or other unforeseen constraints.