Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy.
You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy.
You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy.
You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Fly.io / Upstash
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no