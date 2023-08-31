Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Fly.io / Upstash